IND Vs AUS T20 World Cup Super 8: India Cruise Into Semi-finals - Data Debrief

Rohit Sharma was the star, hitting an excellent 92 off 41 balls to set India on their way to the win, with defeat leaving Australia in a precarious position

India's Rohit Sharma
India booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals with an impressive 24-run victory over Australia on Monday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Rohit Sharma was the star, hitting an excellent 92 off 41 balls to set India on their way to the win, with defeat leaving Australia in a precarious position.

Virat Kohli was out for a duck after being caught off Josh Hazlewood early on (2-14), but Sharma took control, getting his half-century off just 19 balls.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli's Lean Form Gives Chances To Others, Says Batting Coach Rathour

BY PTI

He was eventually bowled out by Mitchell Starc (2-45), but the damage was already done, as Suryakumar Yadav (31), Shivam Dube (28) and Hardik Pandya (27no) helped India to 205-5.

Australia started their innings strongly though, as Travis Head hit 76, but he was caught by Sharma after Axal Patel pulled off an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for 37.

The chase stalled somewhat after that, with Arshdeep Singh getting two late wickets to finish on 3-37, limiting Australia to just 181-7.

India will face England in the semi-finals, but defeat for Australia means they will be out of the tournament if Afghanistan beat Bangladesh. They could also miss out on net run rate if the result is flipped and Bangladesh get a big enough victory.

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Australia during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Monday, June 24, 2024. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
India Vs Australia: Rohit Misses Ton But Creates Multiple Records In Stunning Six-Hitting Spree

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Data Debrief: Sharma on top

Sharma's knock of 92 included seven fours and eight sixes, and it means that he leapfrogs to the top of the charts.

He is now the top scorer for India in T20Is with 4165 runs, going past Virat Kohli's 4103, and is also the top-scorer in T20Is overall, moving above Babar Azam's tally of 4145.

