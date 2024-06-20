Cricket

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands - Know Here

Both skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came out to bat wearing black armbands

AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, second right without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma, third left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands in honour of former fast bowler David Johnson who passed away on Thursday, during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan. (Scorecard Live Blog)

Johnson, who played two Tests for India in 1996, died after falling from his fourth-floor balcony in Bengaluru and the local police said they were in the process of determining if it was a case of suicide.

Both skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came out to bat wearing black armbands.

Former India pacer David Johnson - X/APRAMEYAC
Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former India fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday,” the BCCI had said shortly before the start of play at the Kensington Oval.

Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa and took three wickets, while he snaffled 125 wickets in 39 First-Class games and 41 dismissals in 33 List A games for Karnataka between 1992-93 till 2001-02.

Several Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes for Johnson.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family," Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former India bowlers and Johnson's state teammates Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble also paid their tributes on social media.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Prasad wrote.

Kumble expressed, "Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon 'Benny'!"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Monsoon Advances In Most Parts Of North Bengal, Forecast For Heavy Rain
  2. First Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session To Commence On June 21
  3. CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA, High-Level Probe Into Alleged NEET Irregularities
  4. Amazon's Gurugram Warehouse Ordeal: Long Shifts & Heatwave
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker
Entertainment News
  1. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
  2. Ahead Of 12th Anniversary Of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Jameel Khan Revisits SP Office Scene'
  3. Pavail Gulati To Play Boxer In His Next Movie, Starts Prepping Up
  4. Alia Bhatt Wakes Up Celeb Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘Early In The Morning’
  5. Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls After Fifty, Hardik Pandya Eye For Big Total
  2. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands - Know Here
  3. England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Bukayo Saka Insists There Is More To Come From The Three Lions
  4. Austria Vs Poland, Euro 2024: Ralf Ragnick Expects 'Exceptional' Robert Lewandowski To Start
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
World News
  1. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  2. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  3. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  4. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  5. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths