After a seven-wicket loss in the first unofficial Test match, India A take on Australia A in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. (Streaming | Preview)
Toss Update
Australia A won the toss and asked India A to bat first in Melbourne.
Playing XIs
Australia A: Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Oliver Davies, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli
India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were sent before the Indian squad to play this match especially so they know more about the situation Down Under better.
The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A lost the top four wickets within three overs on Day 1. KL Rahul was sent to open the batting with Abhimanyu Easwaran and he made only four runs.
Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy are unbeaten during the lunch break as India A are struggling on 65/5 after 26 overs in the first session on Day 1.
India A vs Australia A Live Streaming Details, 2nd Unofficial Test
When and where is the India A vs Australia A second unofficial Test?
The second unofficial Test between Australia A and India A will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The action begins at 5:00 am IST on November 7. The game will go on till November 10.
Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?
The match will be streamed live via the Cricket Australia website and app for viewers in India. The India A vs Australia A Tests will also be telecast live on Star Sports 1 channel.