IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne

India A and Australia A are playing the second unofficial Test match in Melbourne starting Thursday morning. Here are the toss and playing XIs update of the IND-A Vs AUS-A cricket match

India A captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Australia A skipper Nathan McSweeney during the toss for the 1st Unofficial Test match. Photo: X | Cricket Australia
After a seven-wicket loss in the first unofficial Test match, India A take on Australia A in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. (Streaming | Preview)

Toss Update

Australia A won the toss and asked India A to bat first in Melbourne.

Playing XIs

Australia A: Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Oliver Davies, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were sent before the Indian squad to play this match especially so they know more about the situation Down Under better.

KL Rahul. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added To IND-A Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A lost the top four wickets within three overs on Day 1. KL Rahul was sent to open the batting with Abhimanyu Easwaran and he made only four runs.

Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy are unbeaten during the lunch break as India A are struggling on 65/5 after 26 overs in the first session on Day 1.

India A vs Australia A Live Streaming Details, 2nd Unofficial Test

When and where is the India A vs Australia A second unofficial Test?

The second unofficial Test between Australia A and India A will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The action begins at 5:00 am IST on November 7. The game will go on till November 10.

Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The match will be streamed live via the Cricket Australia website and app for viewers in India. The India A vs Australia A Tests will also be telecast live on Star Sports 1 channel.

