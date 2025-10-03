Sana Mir faced backlash for referring to "Azad Kashmir" during PAK vs BAN
She clarified the remark was misunderstood and not political
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets, led by Rubya Haider and Shorna Akter
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh and Pakistan was overshadowed by controversy on Thursday after former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir faced criticism for referring to "Azad Kashmir" during the broadcast.
Mir made the comment while discussing Pakistan batter Natalia’s cricketing journey: “…Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there.” Social media erupted, with fans accusing Mir of politicising the broadcast and demanding action from the ICC and BCCI.
Responding on X, Mir clarified that her words were taken out of context.
She shared screenshots from official sources listing Natalia’s birthplace as “Azad Kashmir” and explained, “My comment about a player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced and her incredible journey. I provided similar context for other players too. There is no malice or political intent.”
She urged fans not to politicise commentary and emphasized that the focus is always on players, sport, and inspiring stories of perseverance.
On the field, Bangladesh dominated Pakistan to secure a seven-wicket win. Chasing 130, they reached 131 for 3 in 31.1 overs, led by Rubya Haider’s unbeaten 54 and supported by Sobhana Mostary’s 24 not out. Pakistan’s batting struggled, managing only 129 in 38.3 overs, with Rameen Shamim (23) and Fatima Sana (22) offering brief resistance.
Bangladesh’s bowlers were clinical. Shorna Akter took three wickets, while Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter picked up two each, ensuring a comprehensive win. The match highlighted Bangladesh’s dominance and the delicate balance commentators face when sharing players’ personal backgrounds on the global stage.