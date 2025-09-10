ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Sophie Devine will captain the New Zealand women's cricket team for the upcoming ICC World Cup, marking her final ODI appearance for her country

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad
File photo of New Zealand women's national cricket team captain Sophie Devine. | Photo: Instagram/white_ferns
  • New Zealand name 15-member squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • Sophie Devine captains White Ferns in her final ODI appearance

  • Team includes six World Cup debutants and four making senior ICC debuts

  • Coach Ben Sawyer praised squad balance amidst tough selection

New Zealand's women's team have unveiled their squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka, announced on September 10. The defending T20I world champions have selected a 15-member team featuring six players making their 50-over World Cup debut.

Four of these individuals will also appear at their first senior ICC event, marking a significant transition for the squad since they hosted the tournament in 2022.

All-rounder Flora Devonshire, 22, earned her maiden ODI call-up for her impressive performance at the domestic level during the most recent home summer. Sophie Devine will once again captain the 'White Ferns'; this marks her fifth World Cup appearance and will be her final ODI outing for her country.

Fellow veteran Suzie Bates also plays at her fifth 50-over World Cup, while pacer Lea Tahuhu attends her fourth tournament. Maddy Green and Melie Kerr are also attending their third World Cup.

Coach Sawyer Praises Squad Blend

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer praised all selected players, saying, "A sincere congratulations to all 15 players named to represent New Zealand at this World Cup." He particularly highlighted the newer players, adding, "I’d like to especially acknowledge the four players set for their first World Cup – they’ve all earned this opportunity and I’m excited to see what impact they can have on the tournament."

Sawyer also expressed his satisfaction with the team’s balance, noting, "I’m really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we’ve got the right mix to tackle what we’ll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition."

Sawyer admitted that selecting the squad was a difficult process. Regular players Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold, and Hannah Rowe were among those who did not make the cut. "It’s never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot, and that, of course, made for some tough selection calls," he explained.

Specifically referring to Fran Jonas, he said, "Having to leave out the likes of Fran in favour of Flora was a tough decision. We know Fran is a quality player and at 21, we believe she still has her best years in front of her."

Sawyer expressed confidence that the team can replicate their success from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year, when they secured the title. "I can honestly say that in the four world events I’ve been part of with this group, we are the best prepared we’ve ever been," he said.

The White Ferns coach attributed this readiness to the absence of international cricket since April, which allowed the team to work extensively on their physical skills. This, he suggested, "could be the difference in India."

New Zealand's first match is against Australia in Indore on October 1.

New Zealand Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

All teams, except Sri Lanka, have named the 15-member squads for the ICC Women's World Cup in 2025, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka. India were the first team to announce their squads, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the Women in Blues.

Fatima Sana will lead a strong Pakistan side in the tournament. Australia and South Africa have also named strong teams for the upcoming event.

The Women's World Cup this year features a massive prize pool of US$13.88 million, which is a 297% increase from the 2022 edition. It's also more than the Men's World Cup 2023, hosted in India.

