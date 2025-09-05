ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

Sophie Molineux makes a comeback to the Australian squad, led by Alyssa Healy, for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Australia announce 15-member squad for ICC Womens World Cup 2025
File photo of the Australia national women's team in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo: Instagram/sophiemolineux
Summary
  • Australia name 15-member squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • Alyssa Healy to lead the Australian team in her third World Cup.

  • Sophie Molineux included in Australia's World Cup squad after recovery from knee injury

  • Tournament scheduled from 30 September to 2 November across India and Sri Lanka

Australian left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has earned selection in the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Alyssa Healy will captain the seven-time defending champions. The tournament takes place across India and Sri Lanka from 30 September to 2 November. Molineux returns after a lengthy knee injury layoff. Australia aims to extend their dominance, having won the last edition of the tournament.

Injury Comebacks In Australia’s World Cup 2025 Squad

Victorian spinner Sophie Molineux returns from a knee injury, sustained in January. Her inclusion follows an extended layoff period. Molineux will, however, miss the preceding three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India, scheduled from 14 to 20 September. This series serves as the final tune-up for both national teams.

Darcie Brown (quad injury) and Georgia Wareham (groin injury) have also recently recovered. Their recoveries strengthen the 15-member Australian squad, which features no surprises.

As the tournament plays out in the Indian subcontinent, the spin duo of Molineux and leg-spinner Wareham become crucial to Australia's prospects. They aim to defend the title won in New Zealand in 2022.

Australia World Cup Squad: Fitness Updates

Alyssa Healy returned to the Australia A side last month, following a 2024-25 summer disrupted by her own injuries. Australia team physio Kate Beerworth confirmed player fitness, stating on Cricket Australia's official website: “Sophie Molineux is progressing well in her return from a knee injury, and we anticipate she'll be available for the World Cup.”

Regarding Healy, Beerworth added: “Alyssa Healy made a strong return in the recent 'A' series, and we're pleased with where she's at”. Georgia Wareham is also “back to full training” after her adductor injury during The Hundred.

Molineux is among five Australians set for a maiden 50-over World Cup appearance. Ten of the 15 players featured in the 2022 tournament. Star wicket-keeper-batter Healy leads the squad in her third World Cup event, having taken charge of the Australian team across all formats since Meg Lanning's 2023 retirement.

Seasoned campaigners include Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner.

Earlier, India replaced Yastika Bhatia in their World Cup squad with Uma Chetry due to injury.

Australia Selectors Confident In Indian Conditions Success

National selector Shawn Flegler, in a statement issued by the country's cricket board, expressed confidence: “A World Cup in India is one of cricket's biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge.”

He added that the squad gained “valuable experience” from “several subcontinent tours in recent years”, alongside exposure through the Women's Premier League (WPL), which will “be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions”.

Flegler also highlighted “terrific performances” across the winter from players who personalised their preparations through the Australia A series, The Hundred, and English domestic cricket, noting this “looks to have put them in good stead”. Australia opens its campaign against New Zealand in Indore on 1 October.

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?