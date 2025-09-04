India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia

Latest update on India women's cricket team: With Yastika Bhatia ruled out of the Australia series and ICC Women's World Cup 2025 due to a knee injury, Uma Chetry steps in as a wicketkeeping option for the hosts

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India At ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia
India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia | Photo Courtesy: Mumbai Indians
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uma Chetry replaces Yastika Bhatia in India's ODI and World Cup squads

  • Bhatia injured her left knee during training in Visakhapatnam

  • Australia's tour includes ODIs on Sept 14, 17, and 20 in Chennai

  • ICC Women's World Cup 2025 begins on Sept 30; India face Sri Lanka in opener

  • Chetry joins Richa Ghosh as one of two designated wicketkeepers

Uma Chetry has been named as a replacement for the injured Yastika Bhatia in the Indian squad for the upcoming home series against Australia and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the squad change on Thursday, September 4. Bhatia, 24, sustained a left knee injury during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. The BCCI medical team is monitoring her recovery, the release said.

Australia's women's tour of India 2025 will feature a three-match ODI series from September 14 to 20 at the revamped MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. These matches serve as key preparation ahead of the World Cup. The fixtures are scheduled for September 14, 17, and 20.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. will also play at least a couple of warm-up matches before the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka.

India's Updated ODI Squad For Australia Series

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, and Uma Chetry (wk).

Related Content
Related Content

Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, and Priya Mishra.

Assam's Uma Chetry, 23, is one of the two designated wicketkeepers alongside Richa Ghosh.

For the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Chetry has also been added to the main squad. The tournament will be held from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India will face Sri Lanka in the opening match on September 30 in Guwahati.

India's Updated Squad For ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, and Uma Chetry (wk).

Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare

To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: Fakhar Zaman's 77 Helps PAK Score 171 In First Innings

  2. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: RSA Finish On 330/8; Breetzke, Stubbs, Brevis Shine

  3. Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In King City

  4. IPL 2026 Ticket Prices To Rise As Government Increases GST To 40 Per Cent

  5. India's Jersey Sponsorship: BCCI Revises Base Price, Likely To Earn Over 400 Crore Rupees - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  2. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  3. 'Act Of Memory And Meaning': Chief Justice Gavai Talks About Human Dignity In Indian Constitution

  4. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  5. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  2. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  5. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month