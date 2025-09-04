India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia

Uma Chetry replaces Yastika Bhatia in India's ODI and World Cup squads
Bhatia injured her left knee during training in Visakhapatnam
Australia's tour includes ODIs on Sept 14, 17, and 20 in Chennai
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 begins on Sept 30; India face Sri Lanka in opener
Chetry joins Richa Ghosh as one of two designated wicketkeepers
Uma Chetry has been named as a replacement for the injured Yastika Bhatia in the Indian squad for the upcoming home series against Australia and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the squad change on Thursday, September 4. Bhatia, 24, sustained a left knee injury during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. The BCCI medical team is monitoring her recovery, the release said.
Australia's women's tour of India 2025 will feature a three-match ODI series from September 14 to 20 at the revamped MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. These matches serve as key preparation ahead of the World Cup. The fixtures are scheduled for September 14, 17, and 20.
Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. will also play at least a couple of warm-up matches before the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka.
India's Updated ODI Squad For Australia Series
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, and Uma Chetry (wk).
Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, and Priya Mishra.
Assam's Uma Chetry, 23, is one of the two designated wicketkeepers alongside Richa Ghosh.
For the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Chetry has also been added to the main squad. The tournament will be held from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
India will face Sri Lanka in the opening match on September 30 in Guwahati.
India's Updated Squad For ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, and Uma Chetry (wk).
Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare