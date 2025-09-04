India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia

For the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Chetry has also been added to the main squad. The tournament will be held from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.