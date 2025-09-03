The squad does not include former captain Dane van Niekerk, who earlier reversed her retirement decision. Many expected Niekerk 'not to find a place' in the ODI World Cup 2025 squad, despite her inclusion in the pre-tournament camp. Laura Wolvaardt captains the team, which also features former captain Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, and Ayabonga Khaka among its 'seasoned campaigners'.