ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Name 15-Member Squad, Teenage Keeper Meso Earns Maiden Call-Up

South Africa named a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 led by Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa icc womens world cup 2025 laura wolvaardt
File photo of South Africa Women's skipper Laura Wolvaardt. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • South Africa named a 15-member squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • Laura Wolvaardt will captain the South Africa squad

  • Karabo Meso is the youngest member of South Africa's ODI World Cup squad

  • Former captain Dane van Niekerk was excluded from the squad

Seventeen-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso earned her maiden call-up on Wednesday, joining South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming women’s ODI World Cup that India and Sri Lanka will host later this month.

Meso debuted for the senior side in March against Sri Lanka in T20Is. She has since played two ODIs and five T20Is. This participation marks her first senior World Cup, having previously competed in two U19 Women’s T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

South Africa Squad: Key Omissions

The squad does not include former captain Dane van Niekerk, who earlier reversed her retirement decision. Many expected Niekerk 'not to find a place' in the ODI World Cup 2025 squad, despite her inclusion in the pre-tournament camp. Laura Wolvaardt captains the team, which also features former captain Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, and Ayabonga Khaka among its 'seasoned campaigners'.

Tournament Fixtures

South Africa will face England in their tournament-opener in Guwahati on October 3. Their clash against hosts India is in Visakhapatnam on October 9. The squad will also play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Lahore on September 16, 19, and 22, preparing them for the World Cup.

Full South Africa Squad List

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.

Travelling reserve: Miane Smit.

(With PTI Inputs)

