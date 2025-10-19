ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India’s Road To Semifinals Explained

After the washout of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match, here's how India Women can qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025: India’s Road To Semifinals Explained
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India’s Road To Semifinals Explained | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • South Africa and Australia are the first two teams confirmed for the semifinals of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

  • India’s fate is in its own hands; winning all remaining matches will secure a semifinal spot

  • England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh still have chances, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka face an uphill battle to advance

South Africa have become the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, joining Australia in the final four. This confirmation came after the scheduled match between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned due to persistent rain in Colombo, resulting in no result and both teams sharing points.

With eight points from five matches, South Africa's position is now unassailable, ensuring their place in the semifinals. Australia had previously secured their spot with nine points from five matches. The remaining six teams, England, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, are all vying for the remaining two semifinal berths. Each team has varying scenarios to qualify, with some needing to win all their remaining matches, while others depend on favorable results from other fixtures.

Qualification Scenarios for India Women

India, currently with four points from four matches, faces a critical phase in their campaign. They have three matches remaining against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Winning all three would bring them to 10 points, almost guaranteeing a semifinal spot. However, if they win two, they would need favorable results from other matches to progress.

India's next match is against England in Indore on October 19. England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, so it will be a tough challenge for the Women in Blue to beat them. However, the Indian side will be hoping to win the toss and chase, as they are yet to bat second in the tournament. In fact, they haven’t won a toss even once so far.

Also Read: India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Qualification Scenarios for Other Contenders

England, with seven points from four matches, is in a strong position but must improve their batting performances to secure qualification. Their upcoming matches against India, New Zealand, and Australia are crucial.

New Zealand, currently with four points from five matches, faces a challenging path ahead. They need to win all their remaining matches and hope for favorable results elsewhere to have a chance at qualifying.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with limited points and matches remaining, have slim chances of advancing and will require a combination of wins and other results to qualify.

Published At:
