India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs ENG-W Match

IND-W take on ENG-W in World Cup 2025 clash, with the Women in Blue seeking victory. Check the live streaming, squads, timings and other details for the India women vs England women's ODI World Cup 2025 match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur leaves the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on England in match 20 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday

  • England are leading the head-to-head battle with 41 wins in ODIs against India

India Women are set to clash against England Women in Match 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Stadium, Indore on 19 October 2025 at 3 PM IST. After two consecutive losses, India sit under pressure to win and revive their semifinal hopes.

England, meanwhile, remain unbeaten (with one no-result) and will aim to capitalize on their momentum.

The pitch at Indore has offered balanced contest between bat and ball, meaning both sides can gain an edge with the right approach. India must find more consistency from their top-order (especially Smriti Mandhana) and strengthen their bowling attack.

England will look to exploit India’s vulnerabilities, particularly with spinners like Sophie Ecclestone deploying pressure and their batting leaders stepping up when required. In short: India must win this one to stay alive in the tournament, while England can solidify their path to the knockouts.

IND-W Vs ENG-W Head-to-Head in ODIs

  • Matches Played: 79

  • ENG-W Won: 41

  • IND-W Won: 36

  • No Result: 2

India Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details

When is the IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?

India will square off against England women in match number 20 on Sunday, October 19 from 3PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India vs England will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the IND-W vs ENG-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Squads

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

England Women: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
