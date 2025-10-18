India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs ENG-W Match

India take on England in match 20 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday
England are leading the head-to-head battle with 41 wins in ODIs against India
India Women are set to clash against England Women in Match 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Stadium, Indore on 19 October 2025 at 3 PM IST. After two consecutive losses, India sit under pressure to win and revive their semifinal hopes.
England, meanwhile, remain unbeaten (with one no-result) and will aim to capitalize on their momentum.
The pitch at Indore has offered balanced contest between bat and ball, meaning both sides can gain an edge with the right approach. India must find more consistency from their top-order (especially Smriti Mandhana) and strengthen their bowling attack.
England will look to exploit India’s vulnerabilities, particularly with spinners like Sophie Ecclestone deploying pressure and their batting leaders stepping up when required. In short: India must win this one to stay alive in the tournament, while England can solidify their path to the knockouts.
IND-W Vs ENG-W Head-to-Head in ODIs
Matches Played: 79
ENG-W Won: 41
IND-W Won: 36
No Result: 2
India Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details
When is the IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?
India will square off against England women in match number 20 on Sunday, October 19 from 3PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India vs England will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the IND-W vs ENG-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
India Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Squads
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry
England Women: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge