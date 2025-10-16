Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Australia Vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Get toss updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and playing XIs for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash between Australia and Bangladesh on Thursday, 16 October, at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium

Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Womens ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Australia Vs Bangladesh Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates: Can BAN-W Upset Strong AUS-W Side? Photo: AP
  • Australia Women face Bangladesh Women in Match No. 17 of the Women’s World Cup 2025 at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • Toss update: Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat

  • Australia are second with three wins, while Bangladesh sit sixth and need a win to stay in semi-final contention

Australia Women (AUS W) take on Bangladesh Women (BAN W) in Match No. 17 of the Women’s World Cup 2025 at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Follow toss updates and ball-by-ball commentary for AUS W vs BAN W right here.

Australia Women are currently second on the points table, having won three of their four matches so far. The team is in scintillating form, coming off a thrilling victory over India Women, powered by a brilliant knock from Alyssa Healy.

They will aim to maintain their momentum and secure a comfortable win to strengthen their position heading into the next stage of the tournament.

Australia Vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live Score

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, sit sixth on the points table with just one win from four games. Following a recent loss to South Africa Women, they are desperate to bounce back. A victory against Australia will be crucial if Bangladesh hope to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Australia Vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Australia Vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Australia.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna

