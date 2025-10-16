Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Can BAN-W Upset Strong AUS-W Side?

Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: AUS-W look to continue their domination over BAN-W as the two sides set for a clash today at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on October 16

Deepak Joshi
Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Get the live score and commentary of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between Australia and Bangladesh, on Thursday, 16 October, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Australia Women enter the match in dominant form, having won three of their four games, with Alyssa Healy leading a strong batting lineup. Bangladesh Women, with just one win so far, will look to stage an upset in this crucial group match. The batter-friendly pitch favors Australia, but spinners could provide breakthroughs for Bangladesh if they maintain pressure.
LIVE UPDATES

AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The surface at the ACA-VDCA stadium is known for its batting friendly nature but also offers help to the spinners as the game proceeds. The average score in the venue is 230 and teams prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.

Check weather report as well.

AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Streaming Info

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the AUS-W Vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome, we are back with another live blog, covering Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women from Visakhapatnam. Stay tuned for live updates.

