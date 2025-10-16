Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Can BAN-W Upset Strong AUS-W Side?

AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pitch Report
The surface at the ACA-VDCA stadium is known for its batting friendly nature but also offers help to the spinners as the game proceeds. The average score in the venue is 230 and teams prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.
AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi
AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Streaming Info
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the AUS-W Vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and welcome, we are back with another live blog, covering Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women from Visakhapatnam. Stay tuned for live updates.