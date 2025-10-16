Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs BAN-W Match

Australia take on Banglades in Match 17 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Australia are at 2nd place in the points table with 7 points in 4 matches
Bangladesh are at 6th place in the points table with only 2 points in 4 matches
The 17th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 features a clash between the defending champions, Australia, and Bangladesh at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST. Australia enters the match with a strong record, having won three of their four games, including a commanding victory over India.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, has had a challenging tournament, securing only one win so far. They will need to produce a near-perfect performance to challenge the formidable Australians.
AUS-W vs BAN-W Head-to-Head in ODIs
Matches Played: 4
AUS-W Won: 4
BAN-W Won: 0
No Result: 0
Australia Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details
When is the AUS-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?
Australia will square off against Bangladesh women in match number 17 on Sunday, October 16 from 3PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the AUS-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between Australia vs Bangladesh will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the AUS-W vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Australia Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Squads
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham
Bangladesh Women Squad: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi