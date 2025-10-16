Australia Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast And ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

Australia vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup 2025, October 16 at ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
The weather is likely to be mostly sunny, around 31°C, moderate humidity, and low chance of rain
Batter-friendly track with good pace early on; spinners may get some turn in the later overs
Australia and Bangladesh are set to clash against each other in the 17th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on October 16.
Australia Women are in formidable form, having won three of their four matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Their most notable victory came against India, where they chased down a massive target of 331 runs, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history. Alyssa Healy’s brilliant 142-run knock anchored the chase and played a decisive role in the record-breaking victory.
Bangladesh Women, currently occupying the sixth spot with just one win from four games, will be looking to spring a surprise against the heavyweights. Their sole victory came against Pakistan, and they will need to elevate their performance to challenge Australia effectively.
Australia Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast
The weather in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday, October 16 is expected to be warm with temperatures around 31°C during the day with 10% chances of rain. However, the weather can be a little uncomfortable for players due to moderate humidity at 74%.
Australia Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report
The surface at the ACA-VDCA stadium is known for its batting friendly nature but also offers help to the spinners as the game proceeds. The average score in the venue is 230 and teams prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.
Australia Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi