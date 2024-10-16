ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finalists Confirmed: Check Who Will Play Whom And When

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is approaching the semi-finals, with the teams now confirmed. As we prepare for two exciting semi-final matches, let’s take a closer look at the teams that have earned their spots. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
West Indies' stunning victory over England in Dubai on Tuesday decided the two semi-finalists in Group B.
West Indies and South Africa have secured their places in the semi-finals, joining Australia and New Zealand from Group A. The match times and fixtures for this next stage of the tournament have now been confirmed.
Australia is set to clash with South Africa in the first semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, October 17. This highly anticipated match will serve as a rematch of the thrilling title decider from last year's tournament.
Meanwhile, the West Indies will face New Zealand in their semi-final, scheduled for the following day, Friday, October 18, in Sharjah.
The two semi-final winners will compete in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 20.
Australia Women Vs South Africa Women: First Semi-Final Head-To-Head
The two teams have faced each other in 10 T20Is so far, with the Australian women holding a dominant record of 9 wins to 1 against the South African women.
West Indies Women Vs New Zealand Women: Second Semi-Final Head-To-Head
West Indies Women have faced New Zealand Women in 23 matches to date, securing just five victories, while New Zealand Women have won 15, with two games ending in a tie.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads
Australia Women Vs South Africa Women
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon
West Indies Women Vs New Zealand Women
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Semi-Final Schedule
First Semi-Final: 17 October - Australia vs South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30pm IST.
Second Semi-Final: 18 October - West Indies vs New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 7:30pm IST.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming
The semi-final matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.