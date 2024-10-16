Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finalists Confirmed: Check Who Will Play Whom And When

West Indies' stunning victory over England in Dubai on Tuesday determined the two semi-finalists in Group B. Meanwhile, the semi-finalists from Group A had already been confirmed. Check out who made it and who was left out

Australia Women vs India Women, Annabel Sutherland
India Women vs Australia Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is approaching the semi-finals, with the teams now confirmed. As we prepare for two exciting semi-final matches, let’s take a closer look at the teams that have earned their spots. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

West Indies' stunning victory over England in Dubai on Tuesday decided the two semi-finalists in Group B.

West Indies and South Africa have secured their places in the semi-finals, joining Australia and New Zealand from Group A. The match times and fixtures for this next stage of the tournament have now been confirmed.

Australia is set to clash with South Africa in the first semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, October 17. This highly anticipated match will serve as a rematch of the thrilling title decider from last year's tournament.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will face New Zealand in their semi-final, scheduled for the following day, Friday, October 18, in Sharjah.

New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer dives successfully to reaches inside the crease before Pakistan's wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali, left, attempts to runout her during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. - AP
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The two semi-final winners will compete in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 20.

Australia Women Vs South Africa Women: First Semi-Final Head-To-Head

The two teams have faced each other in 10 T20Is so far, with the Australian women holding a dominant record of 9 wins to 1 against the South African women.

West Indies Women Vs New Zealand Women: Second Semi-Final Head-To-Head

West Indies Women have faced New Zealand Women in 23 matches to date, securing just five victories, while New Zealand Women have won 15, with two games ending in a tie.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads

Australia Women Vs South Africa Women

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

West Indies Women Vs New Zealand Women

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Semi-Final Schedule

First Semi-Final: 17 October - Australia vs South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30pm IST.

Second Semi-Final: 18 October - West Indies vs New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 7:30pm IST.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming

The semi-final matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Rain In Bengaluru
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: How Good Is Chinnaswamy Stadium's Drainage System?
  3. Dunith Wellalage Helps Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies In 2nd T20I, Level Series 1-1 - In Pics
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: When Can Play Start In Bengaluru - Check Day 1 Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: PAK Aim To Leverage Day 1 Momentum In Clash Against ENG
Football News
  1. Spain 3-0 Serbia, UEFA Nations League: Morata Predicts Bright Future For 'Special' La Roja
  2. SCO 0-0 POR, UEFA Nations League: Portugal Lacked 'Magic' In Scotland Stalemate - Martinez
  3. Scotland 0-0 Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Tartan Army Deny Ronaldo And Co At Hampden Park
  4. Women's Super League: Arsenal Interim Coach 'Shocked' By News Of Eidevall's Departure
  5. Harry Kane Lauds 'Fantastic' Tuchel But Unaware Of Growing England Links
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahead Of J&K Oath Taking, Congress Pushes For Statehood and Darbar Move; NC Yet To Decide Position
  2. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years
  3. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  5. J&K New Govt: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM Today; These Ministers Are Likely To Join His Cabinet
Entertainment News
  1. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  5. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years
  2. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  3. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
  4. Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Media From Publishing Images Of ‘All Living Beings’
  5. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years