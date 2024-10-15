ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

New Zealand faced Pakistan in the 19th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, October 14. The match was significant for not just the two teams playing it but also for India whose chances of qualification depended on Pakistan beating New Zealand. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and decided to bat first in Sharjah. New Zealand had a tough time on a tricky Sharjah surface as none of their batters could cross even 30. Suzie Bates with her 28 while opening the innings was the top scorer but even she took 29 balls to score her runs. Only seven fours came in the entire New Zealand innings and they were restricted to 110/6.
While all Pakistan bowlers were economical, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu got the most, three, wickets for her side.
Pakistan had to chase 111 in 55 balls to qualify for the semi-finals. If they managed to reach the target after that, India would have qualified and in case Pakistan could not chase down the target successfully then both India and Pakistan would be eliminated. New Zealand would then qualify. And this is exactly what happened.
It was a dismal batting performance from the Pakistani women. Just two batters could cross the double-digit mark. Five batters could not open their accounts and only Fatima Sana, the captain, offered some resistance. Sana scored 21 before falling as the penultimate wicket.
Ultimately, Pakistan were bundled out for just 56 and lost the match by 54 runs. Amelia Kerr with figures of 14/3 was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers.
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updated Points Table
The win sent New Zealand into the semifinals as the second best team from Group A alongside Australia. India and Pakistan were eliminated.