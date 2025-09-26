ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 starts September 30
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled for September 30 to November 2, brings together eight of the world's top teams in India and Sri Lanka for the ODI (50-over cricket) showpiece.
Set against the backdrop of growing global interest in women's cricket, the 13th edition of the tournament will see a host of seasoned campaigners and fresh faces, with each squad carefully assembled to face the demands and rigours of a global tournament.
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Squads
India - Two time Finalists
India, the first to announce their squad, have a balanced lineup with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the side, and Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.
The team also features experienced players like Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, and also newcomers Shree Charani and Kranti Goud. Uma Chetry replaced Yastika Bhatia due to injury, while five reserves were named to support the campaign.
India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud.
Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.
England - Four-time Champions
England's squad, revealed on August 21, is captained by Nat Sciver-Brunt. The team features a strong batting core with Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, complemented by spin options Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn. Lauren Bell and Emily Arlott lead the pace attack.
England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Bangladesh: Making Their Second Appearance
Bangladesh were the third team to announce their squad, August 23. Nigar Sultana will captain, while Nahida Akter has been named her deputy. The squad also has Sharmin Akhter and Marufa Akter. Nishita Akter Nishi, born in 2008, is the youngest participant in the tournament.
Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, and Sumaiya Akter.
Pakistan: Best Finish Of 5th In 2009
Pakistan announced their squad on August 25, with Fatima Sana as the captain and Muneeba Ali, the vice-captain. The team includes experienced names such as Sidra Ameen and Diana Baig, and younger players like Syeda Aroob Shah and Shawaal Zulfiqar. Five reserves have also been named.
Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Syeda Aroob Shah.
Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.
South Africa: Three-time Semi-Finalists
South Africa's squad, unveiled on September 3, will be captained by star Laura Wolvaardt. Other prominent names in the squad are: all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, and pacers Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas. Miane Smit was named as a travelling reserve.
South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.
Reserves: Miane Smit
Australia: The Most Successful, Most Dominant Team
Australia followed with their announcement on September 5, naming veteran Alyssa Healy as captain and Tahlia McGrath as deputy. The squad includes stalwarts such as Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, alongside rising stars like Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown. Heather Graham was called up to replace Grace Harris, who was sidelined with a calf strain.
Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.
New Zealand: The 2000 Champions
New Zealand's squad was confirmed on September 10. Led by Sophie Devine, the White Ferns side features veterans Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu return, and promising players like Georgia Plimmer and Bree Illing. Amelia Kerr remains a pivotal player in the setup.
New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, and Lea Tahuhu.
Sri Lanka: The Quarter-finalists In 1997
Sri Lanka rounded off the announcements on September 10, with Chamari Athapaththu leading the side. The squad includes Harshitha Samarawickrama and Sugandika Kumari, along with younger talents such as Vishmi Gunaratne and Dewmi Vihanga.
Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, and Achini Kulasooriya.
Reserve: Inoshi Fernando
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 kicks off on September 30 with a clash between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The four top teams from the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played on October 29 and 30. The final is scheduled for November 2.