ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Displaces Jasprit Bumrah From Top Bowling Spot

Kuldeep Yadav has jumped 15 places to a career-best 16th spot after taking seven wickets in the Dharamsala Test, and India captain Rohit Sharma stands sixth in the ICC Test batting rankings after his century against England

Outlook Sports Desk
March 13, 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls on the first day of the fifth Test match between England and India in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon

Ravichandran Ashwin is back on top of the Test bowling charts. The ace India off-spinner has displaced teammate Jasprit Bumrah from the numero uno position in the International Cricket Council's latest Test bowling rankings. (More Cricket News)

Ashwin, who became the 14th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests in Dharamsala, ended with a nine-wicket match haul against England in his momentous 100th outing. The 37-year-old returned figures of four for 51 and five for 77 in the fifth and final Test, as India thrashed the visitors by an innings and 64 runs to complete a thumping 4-1 series triumph. The win also took India to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings.

This is Ashwin's sixth ascent to the top spot in the Test bowlers' rankings. He first climbed to the pole position in December 2015. Meanwhile, Bumrah is down to joint second position alongside Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood after the latter's six wickets in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has jumped 15 places to a career-best 16th spot after scalping seven wickets in the Dharamsala Test.

Among batters, India captain Rohit Sharma and fellow top-order batters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal all gained from their superlative performances in the previous game. Rohit's ton took him to all the way to sixth position a jump of five rungs.

Jaiswal rose two places to be ranked eighth, and Gill was up 11 spots to become 20th. The 22-year-old Jaiswal (740 rating points) is charting a remarkable journey, and is second only to Don Bradman (752) and Michael Hussey (741) when it comes to ICC rating points at the end of nine Test matches.

