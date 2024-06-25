ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check Updated Top Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers Post AFG Vs BAN Super 8 Clash

The 20-match ICC T20 World Cup nears its business end after the conclusion of the Super 8 stage. Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS) to qualify for the semi-finals and eliminating Australia in the process. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Afghanistan join India, England and South Africa in the final four of the tournament after having done well in the Super 8 stage. The highlight of the stage was Afghanistan's win over Australia, that sent shockwaves around the world.
Group 1 featured India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The likes of West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA were part of Group 2.
Highest Run-Getters And Wicket-Takers At The T20 World Cup 2024
|Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|1
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|7
|281
|40.14
|2
|Travis Head (AUS)
|7
|255
|42.5
|3
|Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|7
|229
|32.71
|4
|Nicholas Pooran (WI)
|7
|228
|38
|5
|Andries Gous (USA)
|6
|219
|43.8
|6
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|7
|199
|28.42
|7
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|6
|191
|38.2
|8
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|7
|191
|47.75
|9
|Phil Salt (ENG)
|7
|183
|45.75
|10
|David Warner (AUS)
|7
|178
|29.66
|Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|1
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|7
|16
|9.31
|2
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|6
|15
|11.86
|3
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|7
|14
|12.21
|4
|Rishad Hossain (BAN)
|7
|14
|13.85
|5
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|7
|13
|11.15
|6
|Alzarri Joseph (WI)
|7
|13
|13.61
|7
|Adam Zampa (AUS)
|7
|13
|14.38
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|6
|11
|8.54
|9
|Andre Russell (WI)
|7
|11
|12.81
|10
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)
|7
|11
|13.34
Afghanistan's dream run at the T20 World Cup has seen them qualify for the semi-final. In the top run-getters, opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the way with 281 runs at a strike rate of 126.01.
In the wicket-takers, AFG's Fazalhaq Farooqi keeps impressing with 16 wickets at an average of 9.31. India's Arshdeep Singh is second with 15.
Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday, June 26 whereas India take on England in the second semi-final on June 27.