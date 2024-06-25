Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check Updated Top Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers Post AFG Vs BAN Super 8 Clash

The Super 8 stage has concluded at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 post Afghanistan's memorable victory over Bangladesh that saw them seal a semi-final spot. Here are the updated highest run-getters and wicket-takers at the end of Super 8 stage

Fazalhaq Farooqi five wickets, Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024, ACB Twitter photo
Fazalhaq Farooqi (right) is the leading wicket-taker at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
The 20-match ICC T20 World Cup nears its business end after the conclusion of the Super 8 stage. Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS) to qualify for the semi-finals and eliminating Australia in the process. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Afghanistan join India, England and South Africa in the final four of the tournament after having done well in the Super 8 stage. The highlight of the stage was Afghanistan's win over Australia, that sent shockwaves around the world.

AFG all-rounder Gulbadin Naib (right) in action at the T20 World Cup 2024. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
AFG Vs BAN: Gulbadin Naib Fakes Injury On Cue, Becomes First Cricketer 'To Die And Come Back To Life' - T20 WC Reactions

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Group 1 featured India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The likes of West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA were part of Group 2.

Here are the highest run-getters and wicket-takers from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Highest Run-Getters And Wicket-Takers At The T20 World Cup 2024

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024
Rank Player Matches Runs Average
1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 7 281 40.14
2 Travis Head (AUS) 7 255 42.5
3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 7 229 32.71
4 Nicholas Pooran (WI) 7 228 38
5 Andries Gous (USA) 6 219 43.8
6 Quinton de Kock (SA) 7 199 28.42
7 Rohit Sharma (IND) 6 191 38.2
8 Jos Buttler (ENG) 7 191 47.75
9 Phil Salt (ENG) 7 183 45.75
10 David Warner (AUS) 7 178 29.66
Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024
Rank Player Matches Wickets Average
1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 7 16 9.31
2 Arshdeep Singh (IND) 6 15 11.86
3 Rashid Khan (AFG) 7 14 12.21
4 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 7 14 13.85
5 Naveen-ul-Haq 7 13 11.15
6 Alzarri Joseph (WI) 7 13 13.61
7 Adam Zampa (AUS) 7 13 14.38
8 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 6 11 8.54
9 Andre Russell (WI) 7 11 12.81
10 Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) 7 11 13.34

Afghanistan's dream run at the T20 World Cup has seen them qualify for the semi-final. In the top run-getters, opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the way with 281 runs at a strike rate of 126.01.

In the wicket-takers, AFG's Fazalhaq Farooqi keeps impressing with 16 wickets at an average of 9.31. India's Arshdeep Singh is second with 15.

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday, June 26 whereas India take on England in the second semi-final on June 27.

