ICC Player Of The Month: India’s Arundhati Reddy, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan Bag February Awards

India’s Arundhati Reddy won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February for her role in the historic T20I series win in Australia, while Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan claimed the men’s award after a record-breaking T20 World Cup performance

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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ICC Player of the Month February 2026 Arundhati Reddy Sahibzada Farhan winners
India's Arundhati Reddy celebrates after taking a wicket during the T20I match against Australia on February 15, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Medium pacer Arundhati Reddy was named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February

  • Reddy finished as the top wicket-taker in India’s landmark 2-1 T20I series win in Australia

  • Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan earned the men’s award for February

  • Farhan scored 383 runs in seven innings in T20 World Cup 2026, breaking Virat Kohli’s record

India’s Arundhati Reddy and Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan were named the ICC Players of the Month for February on Monday.

Medium pacer Reddy claimed the women’s award after starring in India’s landmark T20I series win in Australia. Meanwhile, Farhan earned the men’s honour after a record-breaking campaign in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Arundhati Reddy Key In Australia Series Win

Arundhati Reddy’s seam attack was crucial in India securing a 2-1 T20I series win Down Under. She finished as the leading wicket-taker with figures of 4/22, 2/30, and 2/35, averaging 10.87 with an economy rate of 7.25.

“It’s a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia,” Reddy said. “Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful.”

“This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer,” she added. “We’ve got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we’ll be a team to watch.”

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Sahibzada Farhan’s Record-Breaking T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan was the lone bright star for Pakistan in their T20 World Cup campaign. He broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single edition and became the first player to score two centuries in one tournament – against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan opener finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 383 runs in seven innings, averaging 76.60 with a strike rate of 160.25.

However, only his February performances were considered for the award, with the final Super Eight and knockout stage matches scheduled in March to be considered in the next cycle.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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