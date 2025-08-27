ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Australian Stars Rise In Latest Update Despite Series Loss

ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Although Australia slipped to a 2-1 home series defeat against South Africa, several of their players made notable strides in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis rose in the batting charts after the record-breaking final ODI win in Mackay, while bowlers Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis also enjoyed upward movement

Travis Head
ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Australian Stars Rise In Latest Update Despite Series Loss Photo: AAP Image/Darren England via AP
  • Travis Head, Mitch Marsh and Cameron Green surge in ODI batting rankings after record win over South Africa.

  • Theekshana and Maharaj now share top spot in ODI bowling charts with 671 points.

  • Ngidi, Abbott and Ellis among the big movers in the bowling rankings.

Despite a 2-1 home series defeat against South Africa, several Australian players have made impressive gains in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis all surged in the batting charts following their record-breaking win in the final ODI at Mackay, while bowlers Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis also climbed the rankings.

Batting Gains for Head, Marsh and Green

Australia’s thumping 431/2 in the final ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena triggered significant movement in the batting rankings. Travis Head jumped to joint 11th after his 142, Mitch Marsh rose four places to 44th courtesy of his century, while Cameron Green made the biggest leap, climbing 40 spots to 78th after an unbeaten 118.

Josh Inglis also reaped rewards, moving 23 places to 64th following his 87 in the second ODI.

At the top of the batting charts, India’s Shubman Gill (784) and Rohit Sharma (756) remain first and second, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam (739) in third.

Theekshana Joins Maharaj at the Top of Bowling Rankings

The ODI bowling rankings saw Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana join South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj at the top with 671 rating points each. Maharaj lost a few points after figures of 1-57 in the final ODI, while Theekshana, despite not playing, drew level thanks to consistency over the past year.

Ngidi and Australian Bowlers on the Rise

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi was the standout bowler of the series, claiming seven wickets and climbing six places to 28th. Australia’s pace duo also made strides—Sean Abbott moved up nine places to joint 48th, while Nathan Ellis surged 21 places to reach 65th after strong spells in all three matches.

Cricket News

