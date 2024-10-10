Cricket

Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match

Here are the Haryana vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 1 match live streaming details

Haryana Cricket Team File Photo
Haryana are all set to face Bihar in their Elite Group C Round 1 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game scheduled for a Friday, 11 October 2024 at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Last season was quite a grueling test for both the teams. Haryana could only manage to fetch for itself a mid-table finish, finishing 4th in Group A after a mixed campaign in which it registered three wins, suffered two losses, and settled for two draws.

Bihar on the other hand, had an absolutely woeful season as it ended last in Group B. The team failed to get into a groove in any of the matches and suffered defeats in all of them, which once again point to some gaping holes in both its batting and its bowling units.

This year, Bihar’s troubles started before the tournament, with the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) in a legal battle with the Patna High Court over their president’s appointment, delaying the squad announcement. But now the names are out.

As both teams head into this new season, they will be eager to improve on last year’s performances and make a stronger push in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

Haryana Vs Bihar: Full Squads

Haryana: Not Yet Announced

Bihar: Veer Pratap Singh (C), Sakibul Gani (vice-capt), Bipin Sourabh, Akash Raj, Shraman Nigrodh (wk), Babul Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Mayank Choudhary, Himanshu Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Anuj Raj, Shakib Hussain, Shabbir Khan, Rishav Raj, Harsh Vikram Singh, Jitin Kumar Yadav, Yashpal Yadav, Hrishi Raj

Haryana Vs Bihar: Live Streaming

When to watch Haryana vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 1 Match?

The Haryana vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 1 Match will be played on Friday, October 11 at 9:30am IST.

Where to watch Haryana vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 1 Match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

