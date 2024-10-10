Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5

Mongolia will lock horns against Hong Kong in the fifth match of Women's T20 East Asia Cup at Yeonhui Cricket Ground, South Korea on Thursday, October 10. (More Sports News)
Mongolia lost to China in match 2 by five wickets and followed it up with a 33-run defeat to South Korea women in match 3.
As for Hong Kong, they started well with a 44-run win over Japan women and recently defeated China by 53 runs.
When to watch Hong Kong vs Mongolia, Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5?
The Hong Kong vs Mongolia Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5 will be played on Thursday, October 10 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground at 06:30am IST.
Where to watch Hong Kong vs Mongolia, Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5?
The said fixture in the Women's East Asia Cup 2024 will not be available for telecast in India.