Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books

Ayush Shinde's remarkable knock, laced with 43 fours and 24 sixes, catapulted him into the record books as the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament’s history

Ayush Shinde in the Harris Shield Tournament. Photo: X | Swadesh Ghanekar
Mumbai’s cricketing scene witnessed another teenager scoring big runs when the 15-year-old Ayush Shinde delivered an extraordinary unbeaten 419 runs off just 152 balls in the Under-16 Harris Shield tournament. (More Cricket News)

Playing for General Education Academy, Ayush’s explosive innings helped his team secure a mammoth 464-run victory over Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir at the Cross Maidan.

His remarkable knock, laced with 43 fours and 24 sixes, catapulted Ayush into the record books as the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament’s history. However, the young opener remains grounded despite his achievement, with his sights firmly set on earning a place in the Mumbai Under-16 team.

“I wanted to score 500, but the team overs got over,” Ayush reflected. “I know I have a long way to go. To play for Mumbai, I need to keep scoring big runs consistently. My dream is to play for India one day.”

Ayush’s cricketing journey has been one of determination and sacrifice, largely supported by his father, Sunil Shinde, who moved the family from Satara to Mumbai to nurture his son’s passion. A tennis ball cricketer by background, Sunil now runs a small store in Navi Mumbai while supporting Ayush’s ambitions.

“He must’ve been six when he showed a strong interest in cricket,” Sunil recalled. “Last season, he was hurt when he didn’t get to play for the Mumbai Under-14 team despite his performance. He told me, "I will score so many runs they can’t ignore me."

That resolve fueled Ayush’s monumental innings, a statement of his talent and hunger. His unwavering focus on cricket is evident as Ayush usually skips family outings to prioritize practice at home.

Brief Scores: General Education Academy: 648/5 in 45 overs (Ayush Shinde 419 not out, 152 balls, 164 mins, 43x4s, 24x6s Aarya Karle 78, Ishan Pathak 62 not out) beat Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir: 184 all out in 39.4 overs (Adhesh Tawade 41, Devaraya Sawant 34) by 464 runs.

