GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Gujarat Titans, the team that achieved victory in their debut season, is struggling with their pace in its third, which is the 2024 Indian Premier League. They are now gearing up to host Delhi Capitals, who have not yet seen the trophy shine, in the 32nd match scheduled for April 17, Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. (Preview | Full Coverage)
So far in the season, Gujarat Titans, led by India's Shubman Gill, have played six matches, won three, and lost three. They are currently residing at the sixth place in the IPL 2024 standings. Gill who remains the king of Narendra Modi stadium, Rashid Khan, and Rahul Tewatia have been the center of attention due to their brilliant performances.
Meanwhile, there is the Delhi Capitals, a team led by the 'comeback man' Rishabh Pant. The team is currently struggling and is placed second to the bottom in the points table, having played six matches and losing four of them. However, they have managed to defeat both Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. So far, Pant, Prithwi Shaw, and David Warner have been the ones under the spotlight with their stellar performances.
GT Vs DC, Head-to-head
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have met thrice previously in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, the Titans have emerged victorious in two of them by 6 wickets and 14 runs respectively, while the Capitals have won just one game by 5 runs.
GT Vs DC, Highest Run Scorers
In the three encounters, the leading run scorer is none other than the 'Prince' of Gujarat, Shubman Gill, with a total of 104 runs in 3 innings against Delhi Capitals. The second-highest scorer is the Titan's former captain, Hardik Pandya who registered 94 runs in 3 innings.
GT Vs DC, Highest Wicket-Takers
The highest wicket-taker in the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL encounter so far is Mohammad Shami, who scalped a total of 9 wickets in the three matches they have played so far.
GT Vs DC, Highest Individual Score
When it comes to speaking of the highest individual scorer, once again, Shubman Gill's name appears first. He had registered a blistering 84 runs off 46 balls in a match that remained victorious for Gujarat Titans by 14 runs.
GT Vs DC, Best Bowling Individual
In the previous IPL clashes between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Mohammad Shami has emerged as the most wicket-taker with 4 wickets under his belt. Neck-to-neck with Shami stands Lockie Ferguson who has scalped 4 wickets in the 2022 season.