GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, left, and captain Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, left, and captain Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)