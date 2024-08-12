Cricket

Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family

The left-hander featured in 100 Test matches and 82 ODIs for England, scoring over 9,000 runs for his country, including 16 Test hundreds

graham-thorpe-england-cricket-x-photo
The late Graham Thorpe. Photo: X/CricketopiaCom
info_icon

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after years of battling depression and anxiety, the late cricketer's family have confirmed. (More Cricket News)

The 55-year-old passed away on August 5 and his demise was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Thorpe's wife has revealed in an interview to former England captain Michael Atherton that he had a long mental and physical battle with himself before he took his own life.

"Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better," Thorpe's wife was quoted as saying by 'The Times'.

"He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life."

A ceremony was held before the start of a match between the Farnham Cricket Club and the Chipstead Cricket Club last Saturday in memory of Thorpe, which was attended by his wife and their daughters Kitty (22) and Emma (19).

"For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit," she said.

Graham Thorpe has played 100 Tests for England national cricket team. - File
Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55

BY Outlook Sports Desk

His wife revealed that despite his work assignments, Thorpe continued to suffer.

"Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work,” she said.

Thorpe was one of the finest players in his generation and took up coaching after retiring from cricket in 2005. He served as the England cricket team's batting coach between 2010 and 2022.

In March 2022, he was appointed as Afghanistan's national head coach but did not take up due to his ill health.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  2. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. MCA, Mumbai Teams Discuss Issues, Challenges Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  2. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  3. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  4. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  5. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood Situation In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. Last Jewish Woman In Kochi Dies
  3. SC Asks Punjab Govt To Persuade Protesting Farmers To Remove Tractors At Shambu Border
  4. Delhi Traffic Advisory: Several Roads To Be Closed On Aug 13 For Independence Day Rehearsals | Full List
  5. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Govt Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  2. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
  4. 'Coke Studio' Fame Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
US News
  1. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  2. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  3. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  4. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  5. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
World News
  1. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  2. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  4. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  5. Police Call Off Strike In Bangladesh; Set To Join Work Today
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood Situation In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged