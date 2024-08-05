Cricket

Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55

Thorpe scored 6744 runs in Tests that included 16 centuries with an average of 44.66

Graham Thorpe, England Cricket, File Photo
Graham Thorpe has played 100 Tests for England national cricket team. Photo: File
info_icon

Former England men's cricket team and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe has died aged 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday, August 5. (More Cricket News)

Left-handed by profession, Thorpe played over 100 Tests for England between 1993-2005 as well as represented the Three Lions in 82 ODIs.

"There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death," the ECB said in a statement.

"More than one of England's finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

"His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his team-mates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

"Later, as a coach, he guided the best England men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

"The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time.

"We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport."

