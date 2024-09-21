Ghana Vs Cameroon ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: CMR Bat First At Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs

Cameroon have won the toss and have elected to bat first in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A against Ghana at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Cameroon XI: Bruno Toube, Idriss Tchakou, Alexis Balla, Alain Toube, Julien Abega, Dipita Loic, Roger Atangana, Abdoulaye Aminou, Faustin Mpegna, Honestly Kinga
Ghana XI: Obed Harvey, Samson Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Richmond Baaleri, Alex Osei, Philip Yevugah, Peter Ananya, Vincent Ateak, Elisha Frimpong, Frank Baaleri
This will be the second encounter between Ghana and Cameroon, with Ghana winning the previous game.
The top two teams in the Africa Sub region Qualifier A will reach the finals where Namibia, Uganda and four leading teams from Qualifier B and C will meet.
Ghana Vs Cameroon Squads:
Ghana:
Obed Harvey (c), Peter Ananya, Vincent Ateak, Samson Awiah, Frank Baaleri, Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem, Enoch Frimpong, Syed Aqeel Israr, Lee Nyarko, Alex Osei (wk), Aziz Sualley, Philip Yevugah
Cameroon:
Julien Abega (c), Junior Alembe, Abdoulaye Aminou (wk), Sun Assegon, Roger Atangana, Alexis Balla, Veron Bomnyuy, Marvin Epok, Honestly Kinga, Dipita Loic, Faustin Mpegna, Idriss Tchakou (wk), Alain Toube (wk), Bruno Toube