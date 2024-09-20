Ghana Vs Cameroon Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 2

Ghana will take on Cameroon in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A on September 21, Saturday at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
This will be the second encounter between Ghana and Cameroon, with Ghana having won their previous and only match.
The Africa Qualifier A features Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Lesotho, Malawi, and Tanzania, with only the top two teams advancing to the regional final. They will join Namibia, Uganda, and the leaders of Qualifiers B and C. The winner of the final tournament will earn a spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Ghana Vs Cameroon Squads:
Ghana:
Obed Harvey (c), Peter Ananya, Vincent Ateak, Samson Awiah, Frank Baaleri, Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem, Enoch Frimpong, Syed Aqeel Israr, Lee Nyarko, Alex Osei (wk), Aziz Sualley, Philip Yevugah
Cameroon:
Julien Abega (c), Junior Alembe, Abdoulaye Aminou (wk), Sun Assegon, Roger Atangana, Alexis Balla, Veron Bomnyuy, Marvin Epok, Honestly Kinga, Dipita Loic, Faustin Mpegna, Idriss Tchakou (wk), Alain Toube (wk), Bruno Toube
When is Ghana Vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match?
The Ghana Vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 21, Saturday at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 16:00 IST.
Where to watch Ghana Vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on FanCode app and website in India.