The highly anticipated and crucial phase of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is here, with the top teams gearing up for the playoff matches. Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers are set to face each other in the Eliminator round on Monday, February 26th in Dhaka. (More Cricket News)
Fortune Barishal placed fourth in the standing has demonstrated their resilience in the BPL 2024 season emerging victorious in 7 out of 12 matches played so far. The journey from facing three defeats in a row, initially to finally advancing to the eliminator round with a convincing 6-wicket victory over Comillas Victorians, showcased the stellar leadership performance of captain Tamim Iqbal and undoubtedly the company.
The Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, placed at third, had a rollercoaster journey in the BPL 2024 season. Started off the season strongly with consecutive wins, then faltered, but only to ultimately regain the strength to emerge victorious seven times. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by 65 runs to enter the eliminator round with Tanzid Hasan's unbeaten 116 and the magnificent leadership of Shuvagata Hom throughout the tournament.
The upcoming clash between Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers is not unfamiliar to fans. They have encountered twice previously with Shuvagata Hom and Co emerging as victors in both winning by 10 runs and 16 runs. As they prepare for their third showdown on Monday, Barishal seeks their revenge, but certainly, Challengers possess the strength to secure another thrilling victory
When Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers, the Eliminator BPL 2024 match will be played?
The playoff match between Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers will take place on February 26, Wednesday at 1:00 pm local time/12:30 pm IST at the Shere-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.
Where to watch the Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers, Eliminator BPL 2024 Match?
The playoff match between Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers, Bangladesh Premier League match will be available to stream on the Fancode App and Website in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
In Bangladesh, the BPL matches will be telecasted live on TSports, and GTV.