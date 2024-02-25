When Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers, the Eliminator BPL 2024 match will be played?

The playoff match between Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers will take place on February 26, Wednesday at 1:00 pm local time/12:30 pm IST at the Shere-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

Where to watch the Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers, Eliminator BPL 2024 Match?

The playoff match between Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers, Bangladesh Premier League match will be available to stream on the Fancode App and Website in India.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.

In Bangladesh, the BPL matches will be telecasted live on TSports, and GTV.