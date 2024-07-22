Cricket

Fitness A Decisive Factor In Assigning Yadav Captaincy Over Pandya, Says Agarkar

"Fitness was a clear challenge and we wanted someone who was likely to be available more often," Agarkar said during the press conference

Ajit Agarkar
Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee. File Photo
info_icon

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed in a press conference on Monday that Suryakumar Yadav was chosen as India's new T20 captain over Hardik Pandya due to several factors. Yadav's exceptional fitness, positive dressing room feedback from teammates, and consistent availability tilted the scales in his favor. (More Cricket News)

Agarkar was speaking at a media conference with newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka. The team will face the hosts in three T20 Internationals and three ODIs, beginning on July 27.

"Fitness was a clear challenge and we wanted someone who was likely to be available more often," Agarkar said during the joint press conference.

File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir. - Photo: X/Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir

BY Minal Tomar

Agarkar explained the decision: "The choice was based on several factors, including information from the dressing room and current form. Surya is one of the best T20 players, and while Hardik is a crucial player for us, his fitness has been a challenge. We value Hardik's unique skillset, but we need someone who is likely to be available more often. Surya possesses all the necessary qualities to be the captain."

"We have taken general feedback from the dressing room also," he added.

Discussing players who were not included in the team, Ajit Agarkar said, "Every player who is not part of the squad feels it is unfair. We can only select 15 players. For instance, despite Rinku Singh’s outstanding performance, he was left out of the T20 World Cup squad. That's why when you get a chance, you do everything to make an impact."

As regards to former vice-captain KL Rahul being overlooked, he retorted, "I wasn't there when KL was superseded."

When asked about Ravindra Jadeja's position in team, Agarkar stated, “Jadeja is still a very important player. For this short series, it would have been pointless to include both him and Axar Patel, as neither would have played all three games. With a big Test season ahead, Jadeja is set to feature in many matches. He hasn’t been dropped; he remains a crucial part of our plans.”

The T20 series against Sri Lanka will start on July 27, followed by games on July 28 and 30.

All matches will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member T20 squad for the three T20 Internationals. The ODIs will follow on August 2, 4, and 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20 internationals after leading India to World Cup victory in the West Indies last month, will return as the captain for the one-day international team.

