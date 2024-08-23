Cricket

Fiji Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 11

T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A
Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: File
The last set of matches at the East Asia-Pacific sub-regional qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup will begin with Fiji and Cook Islands taking on each other. (More Cricket News)

Samoa later play Vanuatu to wrap up the qualifiers.

Cook Islands are currently the leaders of the table with four wins in five outings and another victory in their last match will confirm their ticket to the Asia qualifiers, the final step in the 2026 World Cup qualification.

A win for Cook Islands will confirm that they will go through to the final qualifiers but even a loss could help them advance provided Samoa lose their last match.

However, the only team that has been able to beat Cook Islands at the tournament is Fiji, their opponents in the last match. Fiji are eliminated themselves but can spoil Cook Islands party.

Squads

Fiji: James Junior, Dawson Tawake, Peni Vuniwaqa(c), Josaia Cama, Peni Dakainivanua, Metuisela Beitaki(w), Peni Kotoisuva, Anish Shah, Joeli Moala, Siteri Tabuisulu, Apete Sokovagone, Kau Qalo, Sunia Yalimaiwai, Tevita Waqavakatoga


Cook Islands: Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Maara Ave(w/c), Aue Parima, Cory Dickson, Milton Kavana, Tomakanute Ritawa, Jared Tutty, Liam Denny, Oscar Taylor, Andrew Samuels, Teaomua Moana Anker, Pita Ravarua, Tiaki Wuatai

Live streaming details of Cook Islands vs Fiji ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Match 11


When Is the Cook Islands Vs Fiji T20I match?

The match between Cook Islands and Fiji will be played on August 24, Saturday at the Faleata Oval No. 2 in Apia at 2:00 AM IST.

Where To watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.

