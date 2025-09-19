Pakistan Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd Women's ODI: PAK-W Elect To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

SA W lead the series 1-0
SA W won the 1st ODI by 8 wickets
PAK W have won the toss and chose to bowl
South Africa Women will take on Pakistan Women in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday, September 19, 2025. The game starts at 4:00 PM IST.
The South Africa Women’s team defeated Pakistan Women's by eight wickets in the 1st ODI of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Marizanne Kapp and Tasmin Brits scored centuries for South Africa to help the side chase down 256 with 10 balls left in the contest. Sidra Amin's unbeaten 121 for Pakistan thus went in vain.
Pakistan entered the series full of confidence after an unbeaten run in the 2025 World Cup Qualifier, where they won all five matches under the leadership of Fatima Sana. However, they could not continue their winning run in home conditions.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Women's ODI: Toss Update
PAK W won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Women's ODI: Playing XIs
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Miane Smit, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Karabo Meso (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Women's ODI: Full Squads
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit