PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

PV Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong in China Masters 2025
Sindhu's win improves her head-to-head record to 6-5 vs Chochuwong
She will face either An Se Young or Mia Blichfeldt next
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the China Masters 2025 badminton quarter-finals, triumphing over sixth-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand on Thursday, September 18. The second-round match at the Shenzhen Arena concluded in straight games, 21-15, 21-15, with Sindhu securing the win in just 41 minutes. This victory meant Sindhu, ranked 14th, improved her head-to-head record against the Thai player, which now stands at 6-5.
Sindhu's performance against Chochuwong contrasted sharply with a first-round exit at the recent Hong Kong Open 2025, where she suffered a shock loss to Denmark's Line Christophersen.
Sindhu Happy With China Masters Win
Sindhu expressed satisfaction with her straight-game victory., saying, "I am happy with the win and it was very important for me from the beginning to be alert and give my 100 per cent." She acknowledged Chochuwong as a "top player," recalling a "hard match" against her at the Indonesia Open.
Sindhu explained she "was much more alert in the second game" after winning the first. "The points were going equal so it was very important for me to stay close to her as every point counts," she said. "I am happy that I am on the winning side and I gave my best."
Sindhu underlined the importance of preparing immediately for the next match: "It's good that if you win the first game you finish it off in the second game. Straight wins always give you that confidence." However, she emphasised the need to "be prepared for long matches and make sure that you are quicker on your feet."
Sindhu also highlighted governing shot placement in conditions with air-conditioning drift, which she noted is "always there, every tournament there is wind." She added, "It is important that you have control. But sometimes it's very hard to control."
PV Sindhu's Coaching Influence
Sindhu works with Indian women's singles coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, who previously served as the men's singles coach for the Indonesian badminton team. Sindhu confirmed their association is slowly and steadily showing results, remarking that their working relationship is "very good".
"He is a very good coach," Sindhu said, acknowledging that the process needs time. "Initially when we started, obviously we knew it will take time. We coordinated and figured out what needed to be done and changed. As a coach he is giving his best efforts, and as an athlete it's my duty also."
Sindhu will now face the winner of the match between top seed An Se Young of Korea and Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the quarter-finals. Later, the eighth-seeded Indian men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will compete in a round-of-16 match against Chinese Taipei's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin.