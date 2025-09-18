Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Taiwan's Chiu-Wang in the China Masters 2025 Round of 16 after a strong win over Arif-Yap. Find out when and where to watch the men’s doubles match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty vs Chiu Hsiang Chieh Wang Chi-Lin China Masters 2025
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, and Chirag Shetty, of India, play Liu Yi and Chen Bo Yang, of China, in their Men's Doubles semifinal match of the Badminton World Championships, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin

  • China Masters 2025 Round of 16 scheduled for September 18

  • Satwik-Chirag defeated Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap 24-22, 21-13

Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Taiwan's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in the China Masters 2025 Round of 16. This men’s doubles badminton match is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, at the Shenzhen Arena. The Indian pair secured their spot after defeating Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in straight games, with scores of 24-22, 21-13.

Satwik and Chirag secured their spot following a close fight against Arif-Yap. They claimed victory in straight games, ending the match in 42 minutes. Satwik-Chirag's earlier win over the same Malaysian pair at the Hong Kong Open 2025 also adds to their confidence.

Their last match featured scrappy rallies and tight finishes, testing their resolve. However, the Indian pair demonstrated increasing control in the second game.

Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin arrive in strong form for this encounter. They effectively overcame Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the Round of 32, securing a convincing 21-10, 21-7 victory. Their recent matches include a blend of dominant wins and narrow escapes, showing their tested match temperament.

Wang, an Olympic gold medallist, holds multiple major titles, while Chiu has progressed steadily through the rankings and has matched well in men's doubles events on the World Tour.

Related Content
Related Content

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match being played?

The Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match will be played on Thursday, September 18, at the Shenzhen Arena. The tentative starting time is 10:40 AM IST, although that is subject to change.

Where to watch the Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match live in India?

The Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match will be live-streamed on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Broken Tables, Splintered Promises: Youth Congress ‘Celebrates’ Modi B’Day In Its Own Way

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing