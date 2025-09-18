Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin
Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Taiwan's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in the China Masters 2025 Round of 16. This men’s doubles badminton match is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, at the Shenzhen Arena. The Indian pair secured their spot after defeating Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in straight games, with scores of 24-22, 21-13.
Satwik and Chirag secured their spot following a close fight against Arif-Yap. They claimed victory in straight games, ending the match in 42 minutes. Satwik-Chirag's earlier win over the same Malaysian pair at the Hong Kong Open 2025 also adds to their confidence.
Their last match featured scrappy rallies and tight finishes, testing their resolve. However, the Indian pair demonstrated increasing control in the second game.
Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin arrive in strong form for this encounter. They effectively overcame Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the Round of 32, securing a convincing 21-10, 21-7 victory. Their recent matches include a blend of dominant wins and narrow escapes, showing their tested match temperament.
Wang, an Olympic gold medallist, holds multiple major titles, while Chiu has progressed steadily through the rankings and has matched well in men's doubles events on the World Tour.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match being played?
The Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match will be played on Thursday, September 18, at the Shenzhen Arena. The tentative starting time is 10:40 AM IST, although that is subject to change.
Where to watch the Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match live in India?
The Satwik-Chirag vs Chiu-Wang, China Masters 2025 match will be live-streamed on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the match.