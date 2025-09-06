England Vs Andorra Live Streaming, FIFA WC European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

Meta Description: England vs Andorra Live Streaming: England face Andorra in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, aiming to secure another win and maintain their Group K lead on September 6 at Villa Park

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs Andorra live streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers X
File photo of the England national football team training for the UEFA Euro 2025. | Photo: X/England
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England face Andorra in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

  • England lead Group K with nine points from three wins

  • Andorra still seek their first goal in World Cup qualifiers

  • Match set for September 6 at Villa Park, Birmingham

  • Live streaming available on Sony LIV, broadcast on Sony TEN 5

England welcome minnows Andorra to Villa Park in Birmingham for their fourth match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers in UEFA Group K on Saturday (September 6). Watch the England vs Andorra football match today.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions lead the Group K table with nine points from three wins in three, and also have a healthy goal difference of +6. Winless Andorra, who played four and lost four, are at the bottom of the table with no goals scored so far.

In the reverse fixture in June, England won 1-0, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half.

Other teams in the group are Albania, Serbia, and Moldova. All things considered, England are most likely to win the group, while Serbia and Albania are expected to compete for the playoff spot.

The group winners earn direct qualification for the World Cup, and the second-placed teams advance to the playoffs.

England have qualified for every World Cup since 1998 and reached the semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022. The Three Lions won the World Cup once in 1966, beating West Germany in the finals. Andorra, on the other hand, have never qualified for a major international tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

England Vs Andorra Head-To-Head Record

This marks the eighth meeting between the two teams, and England have a perfect record – leading the Tricolours 7-0 in the head-to-head record. Andorra are yet to score a goal against England but have conceded 26 times – 0-5, 0-3, 0-2, 0-6, 0-4, 0-5, and 0-1.

England Vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details

When is the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Where to watch the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?

The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?

The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

  2. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  5. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

  4. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Frank Admission For His Semi-final Defeat To Carlos Alcaraz At Flushing Meadows

  5. Sabalenka Vs Anisimova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Preview, H2H - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  3. Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Call To IPS Officer Sparks Controversy

  4. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

  5. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

  4. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  5. Meet The World’s Most Isolated Tribe On An Indian Island That Doesn't Want To Be Found

Latest Stories

  1. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: SL Aim to Seal Series As ZIM Fight For Survival In Harare

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  4. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise

  5. Five Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion In Three Districts

  6. Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

  7. Astrology Checklist for Lunar Eclipse 2025: Prepare Spiritually and Emotionally

  8. Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces