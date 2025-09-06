England face Andorra in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
England lead Group K with nine points from three wins
Andorra still seek their first goal in World Cup qualifiers
Match set for September 6 at Villa Park, Birmingham
Live streaming available on Sony LIV, broadcast on Sony TEN 5
England welcome minnows Andorra to Villa Park in Birmingham for their fourth match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers in UEFA Group K on Saturday (September 6). Watch the England vs Andorra football match today.
Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions lead the Group K table with nine points from three wins in three, and also have a healthy goal difference of +6. Winless Andorra, who played four and lost four, are at the bottom of the table with no goals scored so far.
In the reverse fixture in June, England won 1-0, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half.
Other teams in the group are Albania, Serbia, and Moldova. All things considered, England are most likely to win the group, while Serbia and Albania are expected to compete for the playoff spot.
The group winners earn direct qualification for the World Cup, and the second-placed teams advance to the playoffs.
England have qualified for every World Cup since 1998 and reached the semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022. The Three Lions won the World Cup once in 1966, beating West Germany in the finals. Andorra, on the other hand, have never qualified for a major international tournament.
England Vs Andorra Head-To-Head Record
This marks the eighth meeting between the two teams, and England have a perfect record – leading the Tricolours 7-0 in the head-to-head record. Andorra are yet to score a goal against England but have conceded 26 times – 0-5, 0-3, 0-2, 0-6, 0-4, 0-5, and 0-1.
England Vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When is the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?
The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at 9:30 PM IST.
Where is the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?
The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Where to watch the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?
The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?
The England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels in India.