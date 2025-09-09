Azerbaijan Vs Ukraine Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

Both Azerbaijan and Ukraine are winless so far, with Azerbaijan suffering a 5-0 loss to Iceland and Ukraine beaten 2-0 by France.
Azerbaijan have conceded 23 goals in two matches and failed to score any.
Ukraine aim to bounce back after a string of poor results, while Azerbaijan look to break their long winless streak.
Both sides enter the match without points, having suffered defeats in their opening games. Azerbaijan were hammered 5-0 by Iceland in Reykjavik, while Ukraine fell to a 2-0 defeat to France in Wroclaw. As a result, Ukraine sit third in the group standings, marginally ahead of Azerbaijan in fourth due to goal difference, behind Iceland and France.
Azerbaijan are winless in their last eleven matches, with nine defeats and two draws. And their attack has been largely ineffective, failing to score in six of those outings. Defensive frailties have also been evident, with the team conceding at least two goals in nine of those eleven games.
Embattled in the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine's form has also been inconsistent. They have lost four of their last five matches, though before that, they managed three wins and two draws. Defensive lapses remain a major concern, with no clean sheets in their last 10 games and 20 goals conceded in these outings.
Azerbaijan have never qualified for the World Cup Finals. Their campaigns have typically ended in the group stages of qualification, with few competitive wins to show. Ukraine, on the other hand, reached the quarter-finals in their debut appearance in 2006 but have failed to qualify since. They came close in 2022, reaching the playoff final before losing to Wales.
Azerbaijan Vs Ukraine Football Head-To-Head Record
This World Cup qualifying match marks only the third meeting between the two sides, with Ukraine leading 1-0 in the head-to-head record. Their last meeting dates back to August 2006, when Ukraine secured a dominant 6-0 victory in a friendly. They played out a goalless draw earlier that year, in the first-ever meeting, also a friendly.
Since then, the gap in quality has only increased, with Ukraine maintaining a stronger presence in European football. Tonight's match presents Ukraine with a chance to revive their campaign, while Azerbaijan will be hoping to break a long-standing pattern of underperformance.
Azerbaijan Vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When is the Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?
The Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, at 9:30 PM IST.
Where is the Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?
The Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Where to watch the Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?
The Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?
The Azerbaijan vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.