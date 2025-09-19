India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

India play their 250th T20I match against Oman in Asia Cup 2025
As India play their 250th T20 International match today, against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, we look back at the Men in Blues' history in the shortest format of the game.
It all started in December 2006, with a low-key debut against South Africa in Johannesburg. Since then, India's T20I journey has evolved from early experimental outings to global dominance.
Now, 249 matches later, it arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). With Suryakumar Yadav at the helm, the defending champions have already secured their spot in the Super Four. Yet, this inconsequential fixture, a dead rubber, presents a historic setting and a chance to create more records.
Here's a snapshot of key team and individual records and statistics:
Overall Record And Titles
Across 249 matches, India have carved out a win-loss record that few can rival: 171 wins, 71 losses, one tied, and six no results.
That's a win percentage of more than 66%, a figure that shows their domination.
In terms of silverware, India's trophy cabinet has:
The inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), under MS Dhoni's captaincy, and 2024, under Rohit Sharma
The Asia Cup (T20 format) in 2016, under MS Dhoni
The Nidahas Trophy in 2018
And a string of bilateral series wins across continents, often with second-string squads
India's T20I Highs And Lows
From MS Dhoni's ice-cool captaincy in 2007 to Rohit Sharma's explosive reign in recent years, India have shaped the format with flair, depth, and a knack for rewriting records.
India's highest team total came in Hyderabad (2024), when they posted a 297/6 at a run rate of 14.85 against Bangladesh. They have breached the 200-run mark 41 times.
Their lowest? A humbling 74 all out against Australia in Melbourne (2008). They have been dismissed or restricted for a score of 100 or below four times.
Victory margins have ranged from the emphatic to the nail-biting:
Biggest win by runs: 168 runs vs New Zealand (Ahmedabad, 2023)
Smallest win by runs: 1 run vs South Africa (Colombo, 2012), 1 run vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru, 2016)
Biggest win by wickets: 10 wickets vs Zimbabwe, twice in Harare (2016, 2024)
Smallest win by wickets: 2 wickets vs Australia (Visakhapatnam, 2023), 2 wickets vs England (Chennai, 2025)
By balls remaining: 93 balls vs UAE (Dubai, 2025)
India's T20I Batting Leaderboard
Batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead the individual batting charts, while rising stars like Abhishek Sharma continue to rack up runs.
Most runs: Rohit Sharma (4231, strike rate 140.89). Kohli is second with 4188 at a strike rate of 137.04. Both have retired from T20Is.
Highest individual score: Abhishek Sharma (135 off 54) vs England at Wankhede in 2025. He hit seven fours and 13 sixes during that epic knock.
Most centuries: Rohit Sharma (five in 159 matches). Suryakumar Yadav is second with four in 85 outings.
Most half-centuries: Virat Kohli (39 in 125 matches). Rohit is second with 37.
Highest career strike rate: Abhishek Sharma has scored his 596 runs at a strike rate of 195.40 (two tons, two fifties; 52 fours, 46 sixes)
Most ducks: Rohit Sharma has got out 12 times without scoring, the only Indian to reach the two-digit figures. Next is Kohli, with seven ducks.
India's T20I Bowling Leaderboard
Indian bowlers have produced magical spells in the shortest format of the game. In the Asia Cup 2025, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube destroyed the UAE batting line-up to set up one of the fastest wins in the history of cricket.
Most wickets: Arshdeep Singh (99 wickets in 63 matches). Yuzvendra Chahal is second with 96 in 80.
Best bowling figures: Deepak Chahar (six wickets for seven runs in 3.2 overs) against Bangladesh in Nagpur (2019). Chahal's 6/25 against England in Bengaluru (2017) is second.
Most five-wicket hauls: Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have taken fifers two times each. Bhuvneshwar leads the four-wicket hauls (five).
Most runs conceded in a match: Prasidh Krishna (68 without success in four overs) vs Australia in Guwahati (2023). Chahal and Arshdeep have also conceded 60+runs once each.
Wicketkeeping And Fielding Feats
As many as 11 wicketkeepers have donned the gloves for India, and legendary MS Dhoni's work behind the wickets remains the benchmark, not only for the efficiency but also for his tactical nous.
He effected 91 dismissals (57 caught, 34 stumpings) in 98 matches. Rishabh Pant has 49 (38, 11) in 76; Dinesh Karthik has 27 (19, 8) in 59.
Rohit Sharma took 65 catches during his T20I career from 2007 to 2024. Hardik Pandya sits second in the list of most catches taken by an Indian fielder (56 in 116 matches), two more than what Kohli managed.
Rohit also holds the record for most T20I matches played for India, 34 more than Kohli's 125. Pandya, with 116, is the only other Indian player to hit the century mark.
Dhoni retired after playing 98 times, but 72 of those as captain – an Indian record. Rohit and Kohli had led India 62 and 50 times, respectively.
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have won the Player of the Match award 16 times each, followed by Rohit Sharma's 14. Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have collected the POTM seven times each. Kohli has won the Player of the Series award six times, one more than Suryakumar.
And perhaps the most curious stat of all: India have played Ireland eight times in T20Is and won every single match, with no ties or no results.