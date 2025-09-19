India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

India’s Virat Kohli carries the winners’ trophy as he celebrates after India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

India’s Virat Kohli carries the winners’ trophy as he celebrates after India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa