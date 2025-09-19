Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

Roger Federer believes Carlos Alcaraz is "playing tennis on another level" to his opponents as he backed the six-time major champion to be decisive in the upcoming Laver Cup.

Alcaraz has enjoyed another outstanding season in 2025, adding two more grand slam titles to his tally at the French Open and the US Open.

Having won both tournaments before and also triumphed twice at Wimbledon, the 22-year-old is the youngest player to have won multiple majors on clay, grass and hard courts since the US Open switched surfaces in 1978.

These accomplishments have come against the toughest opponents, too, beating Jannik Sinner in both the Roland-Garros and Flushing Meadows deciders this year. Going into those finals, Sinner had been world number one.

The only previous example of one player beating the world number one twice in major finals in the same year came back in 2008 when Rafael Nadal overcame Federer.

Now retired, Federer no longer has to contend with that threat; instead, he is just enjoying watching Alcaraz and expects the Spaniard to swing the Laver Cup in Team Europe's favour.

"I think Europe is probably the favourite – mainly because of Alcaraz and [Alexander] Zverev on the team," Federer told TNT Sports.

"Especially Alcaraz – he's playing tennis on another level, honestly. I always enjoy watching Carlos – he's a real treat to watch."

