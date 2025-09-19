Football

Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona: Rashford Impresses On England Return

Marcus Rashford was Plan B for Barcelona this summer. Second-best looked pretty good after the on-loan Manchester United forward scored his first two goals for his new team on Thursday. That brace helped Barcelona start its Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win at Newcastle. And what a pair of goals they were. Rashford broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when he floated to the penalty spot and used a powerful flick of his head to drive in a pass by Jules Koundé. He improved on that nine minutes later by latching onto a loose ball outside the area, skirting to his right to avoid defenders before blasting the ball over goalkeeper Nick Pope, off the underside of the crossbar and into the net.