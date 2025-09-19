Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe, right, and Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, left, clap hands after the end of the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski claps hands after the end of the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, center, is challenged by Newcastle's Sven Botman, left, and Malick Thiaw during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, right, scores his side first goal during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, second left, and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo look on the ball during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, scores the opening goal during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo heads the ball during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes centre, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Pedri, right, and Marcus Rashford, left, during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Harvey Barnes tries to score during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Newcastle and Barcelona in Newcastle, England.