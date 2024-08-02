Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes Brendon McCullum is "one of the best coaches in the world" and should step into the white-ball vacancy. (More Cricket News)
Matthew Mott stepped down from the role earlier this week with immediate effect, having first taken charge of the one-day set-up in 2022 before leading England to T20 World Cup glory.
However, they endured a difficult 2023 Cricket World Cup, finishing seventh in the group, and failed to defend their T20 title earlier this year, scraping out of the groups before losing to eventual winners India.
Former England international Marcus Trescothick will take over as interim head coach, leading the team for the Australia series in September.
However, Morgan believes England have a ready replacement in McCullum if they can find a way to balance this job with his role as head coach at Test level.
"In my eyes at the moment, you would go to Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum," Morgan told Sky Sports.
"I say that because I believe he [McCullum] is one of the best coaches in the world. You can see what he did with the England Test team.
"Yes, the big question will be how he makes it fit over the course of the 12 months, but from Rob Key's point of view, he needs to make the job attractive.
"The option is not to have someone come in and let them grow in the job. You're talking about winning World Cups and winning Champions trophies.
"This is not an opportunity for a young guy to come in. You want the best person on the planet to come in and help Jos Buttler and the England cricket team get better."
McCullum has enjoyed an impressive two years alongside captain Ben Stokes at Test level, winning 17 of their 25 games, losing only eight and drawing one.
Most recently, they cruised to a 3-0 series win over West Indies, which saw debutants Gus Atkinson, who took a five-for in his first game, and Jamie Smith star in the comprehensive victory.
"I'm not sure McCullum has been given a lot of thought and if anything, he should," Morgan added.
"Key should have that conversation because we've seen a dramatic turnaround in the England Test team and the foil that he's made with Stokes.
"I've played under Brendon as a coach. We've seen what he's done in New Zealand cricket over the years and the success that he's had.
"He's a very versatile, more than capable coach who is highly, highly regarded, who ultimately has made the England Test team a better side, which is what you want from your head coach."