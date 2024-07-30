Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down

England are on the lookout for a new permanent white-ball coach after Matthew Mott stepped down from his role. (More Cricket News)
Mott took charge of the one-day set-up in 2022, and led England to glory at that year's T20 World Cup.
However, England failed to retain their crown earlier this year, losing to eventual champions India in the semi-finals.
That came after England had faltered in the 50-over World Cup last year, in which they finished seventh in the group stage.
And Mott, who also oversaw series wins over Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan, has now stepped down from his role.
Mott said: "I am immensely proud to have coached the England men's team; it has been an honour.
"We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022.
"I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories.
"Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world."
Former England international Marcus Trescothick will take over as interim head coach, and will lead the team for September's series against Australia, which includes three T20Is and five ODIs.
Rob Key, England's managing director, confirmed Jos Buttler will stay on as captain.
He said: "On behalf of everyone connected to England cricket and me personally, I would like to thank Mathew for all he has done for the team since his appointment.
"He can be proud of his achievements as he leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a men's World Cup with England.
"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success.
"With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared.
"Marcus Trescothick is well respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability."