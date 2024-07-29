ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is satisfied with England's progression, but the Test coach says his team know they are not "the finished article" just yet. (More Cricket News)
England wrapped up a 3-0 series win over West Indies on Sunday, as Ben Stokes and Mark Wood starred in a 10-wicket victory at Edgbaston.
It was a memorable series for England, as James Anderson retired following the first Test, while paceman Gus Atkinson showed that there is plenty of hope for the future.
"I thought, overall, it was a progression of where we wanted to get to as a team," coach McCullum told BBC Sport.
"We're not the finished article – we know that. But I think this series has been a step forward for us. It has been a while for us to get a series win and we'll never take that for granted."
Jamie Smith also impressed, and McCullum was quick to hail the wicketkeeper.
"When you’re in that position at seven and wicketkeeper you're like the drummer in the band," he said.
"You need to be prepared to take risks and he's happy to do that, and he backs himself that he's got the power game when the field is out.
"No [criticism of] guys that have been before, they've done great jobs for us, but we identified that it was an area where we wanted to add a little bit more punch."
Of Atkinson, who took 22 wickets across the three matches, McCullum added: "He's such a quiet man. He’s got inner confidence and a real confidence in his ability and skills.
"He's moved the ball off the seam both ways, hits great lengths, bowled high pace and committed to the bouncer plan and done what the captain asked and sustained it.
"He's been outstanding and he's quite cheeky within the group too and the guys love him."
Captain Stokes, meanwhile, also took on a starring role in the final Test, as he plundered England's quickest Test half-century, knocking off 50 in just 28 balls.