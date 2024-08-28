Cricket

England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37

Former England’s No.1 T20I batter Dawid Malan has announced his retirement from international cricket at 37

Dawid-Malan-PA-Photo
Dawid Malan played 92 limited-overs internationals and 22 Tests for England. Photo: (John Walton/PA)
info_icon

Former England’s No.1 T20I batter Dawid Malan has announced his retirement from international cricket at 37. (More Cricket News)

The left-handed batter featured in 22 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 62 T20Is for England, and is just one of the two England batters to have registered centuries in all three formats in the international circuit. 

The 37-year-old Malan had not featured in an England shirt since the 2024 ODI World Cup in India, and has called time on his career after he was omitted from the Australia white-ball series. 

More to follow..

