ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand

England women are facing New Zealand women in the third T20I of the bilateral series at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. England are leading the series 2-0 and one more win will help them seal the five-match series. England women are opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the ENG-W Vs NZ-W 3rd T20I match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I: Toss Report
England Women have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
England Women: Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Squads:
England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson