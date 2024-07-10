England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match

The England women's cricket team, having taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, will now aim for another victory in the third match to secure an unassailable lead on July 11, Thursday at the County Cricket Ground in Hove, East Sussex. (More Cricket News)
England, led by Heather Knight, won the opening match against New Zealand by 59 runs. They continued their winning streak in the second game, securing a 23-run victory via the DLS method. Prior to this, Knight's team had achieved a clean sweep of 3-0 in the ODI series against the visitors.
During their tour to England, the New Zealand women's team, led by Sophie Devine, has yet to secure a victory. The upcoming match is crucial for the team if they aim for a positive outcome in the T20I series following their humiliating defeat in the three-match ODI series.
Here are the live streaming details of the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I match:
When is the England-W Vs New Zealand-W 2nd T20I match?
The second T20I match between England women and New Zealand women will be held on Thursday, July 11, at the County Cricket Ground in Hove, East Sussex at 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I match?
There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.
The live streaming of all the matches from New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 for the Indian audience will be available on the Fancode app and website.
In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI and T20I matches will be available on Sky Sports.
England Vs New Zealand T20I squads:
England: Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Gibson, Danielle Wyatt, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Gaze (wk), Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu