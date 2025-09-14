England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SA On TV And Online?

England and South Africa face off in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Sunday, 14 September, with the series level at 1-1
Both teams are chasing the series title, making the final clash a winner-takes-all battle
Fans can check here for details on how to watch England vs South Africa live
England and South Africa will battle it out in the third T20I on Sunday, 14 September, with the series decider set for Trent Bridge in Nottingham. With the contest tied at 1-1, the final clash promises a thrilling finish as both sides fight for the title. Catch all the details on England vs South Africa live streaming here.
England storm into the match brimming with confidence after a record-breaking display in the second game. ENG produced a mammoth 304 for two, the highest total ever made in men’s T20Is by a full-member nation, and then backed it up with a thumping 146-run win.
Harry Brook’s side will hope to ride that momentum, looking to deliver another explosive batting performance and give their supporters a series victory to savour.
South Africa made a strong start in the England vs South Africa 1st T20I, backing up their ODI series win with another confident performance. However, their crushing defeat in the second game exposed areas that need urgent improvement, and they will be eager to bounce back in the decider.
The Proteas will be eager to regroup, rediscover their rhythm, and ensure they don’t leave empty-handed by clinching both white-ball series before heading home.
England Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?
The England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, 14 September at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground at 7:00 pm IST.
Where to watch England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?
The third T20I between England and South Africa will be shown on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLiv.
England Vs South Africa: Squads
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger