England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

England slammed a mind-boggling 304/2 in 20 overs in the second T20I against South Africa in one of the most brutal batting assaults ever in the format. Phil Salt plundered 141 not out off 60 balls to lead England's batting effort as all the Proteas bowlers were taken to the cleaners. This becomes the first time that a total of 300 has been breached by a team in a T20I between two full-member nations of International Cricket Council.