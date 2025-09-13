England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I:

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304
Phil Salt scored 141 not out from just 60 deliveries to lead England's effort Photo: X/englandcricket
Summary
  • England scored 304/2 in 20 overs against South Africa in second T20I

  • This becomes the first instance of 300 being crossed in a T20I involving two full ICC members

  • Phil Salt scored 141 not out from just 60 deliveries to lead England's effort

England slammed a mind-boggling 304/2 in 20 overs in the second T20I against South Africa in one of the most brutal batting assaults ever in the format. Phil Salt plundered 141 not out off 60 balls to lead England's batting effort as all the Proteas bowlers were taken to the cleaners. This becomes the first time that a total of 300 has been breached by a team in a T20I between two full-member nations of International Cricket Council.

Salt opened with former skipper Jos Buttler and the duo raised 100 in just 5.5 overs. Buttler smashed 83 from only 30 balls and the opening partnership of England raised 126 in just 7.5 overs. The carnage just kept going and South African bowlers had no answers.

Captain Harry Brook helped England cross the unthinkable 300-run mark on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

304/2 is the third highest total in T20Is behind 344/4 by Zimbabwe vs Gambia in 2024 and 314/3 by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

Salt reached his ton in 39 balls to rewrite the record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Englishman, overtaking the previous record of Liam Livingstone who had hit a century in 42 balls. He also reached his fourth T20I ton in just his 42nd innings, breaking the record of Suryakumar Yadav for the fastest batter to reach four T20I hundreds.

For South Africa, Kwena Maphaka was the most economical bowler with four overs of only 41 runs. Bjorn Fortuin got a couple of wickets but went for 52 in his four overs. The most expensive of the bowlers was the leader of the pack Kagiso Rabada as he leaked 70 runs in his four-over spell. Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen gave away 60 of his four overs.

Published At:
