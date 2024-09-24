Cricket

England Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS Looking To Clinch Series In Chester-le-Street

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the third ODI between England and Australia, right here

eng-vs-aus-2nd-odi-ap-photo
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the second ODI at Headingley, Leeds. Photo: AP
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between Australia and England in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). The visitors have taken a 2-0 lead and are looking to clinch the series tonight. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG vs AUS game, right here.

Australia won the first game in Nottingham by seven wickets, and the second one in Leeds by 68 runs to make their intentions clear at the outset. A victory in Chester-Le-Street will hand them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

