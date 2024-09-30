Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 5th ODI: Brook Upbeat Despite Series Defeat Against Australia

Brook (72) and Ben Duckett (107) put on a fantastic 132-run stand on Sunday to set a target of 310, though it proved academic as DLS came into play with the tourists on 165-2 with 29 overs remaining when rain stopped play

Brook was optimistic despite England's ODI series defeat
Harry Brook focused on the positives as he saluted England's performances, despite their 3-2 ODI series defeat to Australia. (More Cricket News)

Australia clinched a 49-run victory by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the final ODI in Bristol.

England had recovered from 2-0 down in the series with Brook, who captained the hosts in Jos Buttler's absence, leading their charge with 110 not out and 87 in the third and fourth ODI respectively.

Brook (72) and Ben Duckett (107) put on a fantastic 132-run stand on Sunday to set a target of 310, though it proved academic as DLS came into play with the tourists on 165-2 with 29 overs remaining when rain stopped play.

However, the stand-in skipper believes the experience will benefit him and his team-mates in the long run.

"It's not just the present now, we're looking long-term," said Brook, who was named the ODI player of the summer.

"We're trying to build towards the bigger series and competitions. It's a new brand of cricket we're trying to play, and I think we've done that perfectly.

"Getting out of the power play, we didn't get the wickets we wanted, but outside of that, we've done really well."

On his own performance, he added: "It's nice to get on the board, score a few runs and contribute to some wins. I haven't played too much, but it's nice to finally get the tempo of ODI cricket.

"Captaincy has been good. It's something I might think about in the future, but I'll sit back and let Jos do it for now."

